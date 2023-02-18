This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Datti Was Sighted Campaigning In Abuja While Obi Was Visiting Markets In Lagos

Peter obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed have completed their mega rallies across the 36 states including the Federal capital territory

However, what they are left with is visitations and meetings which they have been doing since they ended their mega rallies

Since they began revisiting states, they have gone back to Nnewi in Anambra, Coal camp in Enugu, Kogi state, Benue state, and some other states

However, on Saturday, supporters of the labor party staged a 100 million man march for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti across the world

The rallies were not only staged in Nigeria as countries outside Nigeria also partook in it

During the rally, the labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate were sighted at different locations at the same time

Several Video and pictures that surfaced online had peter Obi locking it down at various markets in Lagos while Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed was engaging residents in Abuja

Peter obi began his rally in Lagos with a visit to the trade fair before storming the Spare Part Village at the Berger-Trinity area

Dati, on the other hand, was captured speaking to a mammoth crowd at the City gate in Abuja

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

