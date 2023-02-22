Reactions As Datti Reveals What Peter Obi’s Govt Will Do To Tinubu & Atiku When Fighting Corruption

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Several reactions have trailed the comment made by the Vice presidential candidate of the labor party, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed after he was asked what their administration will do to the All Progressive Congress APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar when fighting corruption

Datti said when he and his principal, Peter Obi are fighting corruption, the last thing they will do is to come after Tinubu and Atiku

Datti, while speaking on Channels TV on Tuesday said the administration will be focused on more important issues affecting the nation

He said they won’t go after Tinubu and Atiku but they will go after Bandits and corrupt officials

In a viral video that is currently circulating online, he said ” when we win insha Allah, we are not coming after Atiku and Tinubu, we are going after bandits and corrupt officials

Kindly click the link below to confirm the statement

"When will win Insha Allah, we are not coming after Tinubu and Atiku, we compiling after bandits, corrupt officials, we stop corruption, HE Peter Obi has made enough money when he was very young and his record in past office speaks, so he does not need anything" Dr Yusuf Datti pic.twitter.com/KqOlPdIHMs — Peter Obi Stan supporter (@omoelerinjare) February 21, 2023

Kindly read a few reactions from social media users below

Bodeblogs (

)