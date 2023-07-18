Reactions As Daniel Bwala Shares Throwback Interview Where He Compared Corrupt Judges With Bandits

As Nigerians continue to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reactions have begun trailing a throwback interview shared by renowned lawyer, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Barrister Daniel Bwala in which he compared corrupt courtroom judges with armed bandits.

In the interview, which was shared on his verified Twitter handle on Monday night, Bwala, who is a member of the legal team representing the PDP at the tribunal, argued that a corrupt judge is far more dangerous than a unit of armed bandits on a rampage.

According to him, armed bandits can be curtailed through communal efforts, but the tainted judgment delivered by a corrupt courtroom judge could be of greater harm to society as a whole.

He said; “A corrupt judge is more dangerous than a unit of bandits on a rampage. Because the unit of bandits can be curtailed by the community of help. But the judgment of a corrupt judge destroys the very fabric of society.”

As expected, Bwala’s video has drawn quite a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with his assertions and comparison, others, however, disagreed with him.

