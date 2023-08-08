Reactions As Daniel Bwala Says ECOWAS Would Not Strike Niger, It Cannot Afford To Make Such Mistake

According to Daniel Bwala, a spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, said Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) won’t use force against the Niger Republic. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader made the announcement on his verified Twitter account on Monday. In reaction to ECOWAS possible use of military force in the event that Colonel Abdourahamane Tchiani and his troops refuse to restore President Muhammad Bazoum, Bwala made the remark. This choice was made a few days after the military junta stormed the state house and took control.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, Daniel Bwala asserted that ECOWAS would not take military action against the Niger Republic. He added that the Union must avoid making such a mistake. His rationale for this standpoint was that a bloodless coup could not be resolved through bloodshed.

Source: Twitter

