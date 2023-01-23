Reactions As Crowd In Tinubu’s Bauchi Campaign Rally Chant ‘Sai Atiku’ During The Campaign (Video)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, alongside his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, held their presidential campaign rally today in Bauchi state. Amongst the dignitaries who attended the rally Was President Muhammadu buhari, Gov Zulum, etc.

However, during the rally, a section of the crowds in attendance were chanting ‘Sai Atiku’ and ‘Sai Kaura’ during the campaign rally. Some Nigerians have reacted to this act by some of the crowds. Reacting to it, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Goodluck Osaretin’ commented, “This is why Festus Keyamo wants to dump Tinubu’s Presidential campaign. He prefers to loose the election as a private lawyer to loosing it as a Presidential campaign spokesman”.

You can watch the video by clicking Below;

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

What do you have to say about this?

