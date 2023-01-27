Reactions As Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Tinubu’s Disqualification As APC Presidential Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by a group seeking the disqualification of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, from the 2023 general elections. Justice Binta Nyako, in the judgment, held that the plaintiff, the Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, lacked the locus standi (legal right) to institute the case, the Punch papers reports.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

By the special grace of Almighty Allah, this is our next president, no amount of propaganda can stop him, the more Buhari shows the public that he doesn’t want him to succeed is the more we like him. by this time in last election they are distributed trader money, but now, we are facing petrol scarcity, but I believe God is watching them.

Imagine! With all the gragra court dismissed suit seeking Tinubu’s disqualification. I am not in support of any party, but coming out to tarnish a fellow candidate name or reputation is bad. Destroying others won’t help you win, your bad mouthing won’t change peoples mind, allow people to vote their conscience, let them vote their choice, don’t push people, vote your own choice and let others vote theirs. Any aspirant talking ill of his opponent can’t be a good leader. We all have freedom to our various choices. Give peace a chance in this country. No any of the candidate can perform any magic to fix Nigeria’s problem immediately except if we want to deceive ourselves. Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

