Reactions As Court Bars DSS And Police From Arresting Kogi SDP Candidate, Murtala Ajaka

The Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) nominee for governor of Kogi State in the next November election, Murtala Ajaka, has been prohibited from being arrested or detained by all national security agencies, according to a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and security organizations were also forbidden by the court from harassing the SDP candidate.

Following a fundamental right enforcement lawsuit that the SDP candidate had filed before the court, Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the ruling on Thursday.

Ajaka requested protection from the court in the lawsuit he filed through his group of attorneys, which was managed by Sunday Aruwa.

The SDP’s flag bearer pleaded with the court to uphold his fundamental rights, including his right to life, freedom of movement and expression, and the right to peaceful assembly among others.

He based his arguments in court on Articles 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7(1), 10(1), 11(1), 12(1), 13, and 14 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, CAP A9, Laws of the Federation, 2004, as well as Sections 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 3s, 39, 40, 41, 42, and 43 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

[Extracted from Channels Television]

