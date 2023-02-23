Reactions As CNN Host Shuts Down Dayo Israel Over His Unverified Allegations Against Peter Obi.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressives Congress National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel appeared in an interview on CNN yesterday where he spoke on issues relating to the upcoming presidential election in Nigeria.

During the interview, Dayo Israel made a remark against Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, accusing the former Lagos state governor of being involved in drug trafficking in the past. Responding to that accusation, the CNN Host, Zain Asher was quick to point out that none of those claims against Peter Obi were verified, before thanking him for making time out to be on the TV station.

Reacting to that moment on CNN, Nigerians took to their social media handles to state that Zain Asher displayed a level of professionalism some of the TV hosts in Nigeria needs to show more often. Some also said that a reaction like hers to those allegations against Peter Obi would be ideal if the issue of fake news and unverified claims in the Nigerian politics space would be reduced.

