Reactions as Chimaroke Nnamani shares picture of himself with Orji Uzor Kalu and James Ibori

Former Senator who represented Enugu East senatorial district, Chimaroke Nnamani has shared a picture of himself with former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

Senator Nnamani shared the picture on his verified Twitter handle with the accompanying message:

“Orji Uzor, James and I. 24 years in the firmament. Obviously we never walked alone. To God ‘s Glory He watched all the way. And continues to Bless our Hustle. Praising the Lord. Always!”

It should be recalled that Senator Nnamani was a former Governor of Enugu State. Himself, Kalu and Ibori were among the class of 1999 Governors who recently met and threw their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who himself belongs to the class of 99 Governors.

The picture has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians on Twitter with many praising the former Governors for the period they were Governors of their states.

See some reactions below.

