Reactions As Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Was Spotted At the Election Tribunal In Abuja Today (Photos)

Award-winning novelist and supporter of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, Peter Obi, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been spotted at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja today.

Ngozi Adichie, who hails from Anambra State had earlier condemned the conduct of the last presidential election which produced the sitting President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

( Photo Credit – BBC Pidgin Verified Facebook Page )

The pictures of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at the presidential election petition Tribunal was shared by BBC Pidgin on its verified Facebook page today, August 1, 2023.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja.

The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

