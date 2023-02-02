This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Chief Sir Ifeanyi Orji storms Labour Party Conference In Complete Peter Obi’s Regalia

According to reports, Chief Sir Ifeanyi Orji, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, attended a meeting of the Labour party in the state of Anambra.

In the viral image that is now going viral online, Sir Ifeanyi Orji is seen storming the labour party conference while wearing clothing that features Peter Gregory Obi, the labour party’s presidential candidate, and Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, Obi’s running mate.

According to the report, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party made the decision to leave the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council and join Peter Obi’s team and the labour party.

As the head of the Aniocha local government area in Anambra state, he represented the PDP until switching to the labour party.

The election will take place later in February, and reports of party members defecting to rival parties have long since stopped being newsworthy. Many people will stick with and support their party to the bitter end, but some people will switch to other parties when they see that their beliefs no longer fit with those of their existing parties.

However, many people are discussing about Sir Ifeanyi Orji’s choice to join the labour party and his storming of the labour party conference.

He could be seen donning a very long headgear with Peter Obi and Datti’s design in the image that was posted online.

Content created and supplied by: Spokeslady (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Chief #Sir #Ifeanyi #Orji #storms #Labour #Party #Conference #Complete #Peter #Obis #RegaliaReactions As Chief Sir Ifeanyi Orji storms Labour Party Conference In Complete Peter Obi’s Regalia Publish on 2023-02-02 20:01:38