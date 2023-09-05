Reactions As Charly Boy Shares A Quote By His Father, Chukwudifu Oputa Concerning Corrupt Judiciary

Following Charly Boy’s social media post on a comment from his late father Chukwudifu Oputa about a corrupt judiciary, there have been a number of responses.

In the quoted passage, Chukwudifu Oputa questioned where the judiciary would turn for help if it were corrupt, since both the legislative and the executive branch were involved.

He expressed this in the words of Chukwudifu Oputa.

What should we do next if you are a judge and corrupt? Then everything ceased to exist. You can seek restitution from the court if the legislative or executive are corrupt, and you can even do so if the latter are corrupt. What happens next if the judicial system is corrupt? I ask you, “Where do you go?”

The post’s screen capture is seen below.

A number of social media users took notice of this latest post by Charly Boy as soon as it appeared online, and they hurried to the comment area to share their responses from all angles.

A screenshot of several Twitter users reactions is shown below.

modulus123 (

)