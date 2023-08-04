Reactions As CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Reveals When Nigerian Airlines Will Start Operation

The new national carrier, Nigerian Air, will begin operations by October this year according to reports from Bloomberg.

Mesfin Tasew, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, which owns a 49% stake in the airline revealed in an interview with Bloomberg TV, Friday, that the firm is eager to see Nigeria Air start flying local and international routes.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the random social media users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on social media:

Na Ethiopia air go announce de date of Air Nigeria commencement of service..

Ethiopia to announce the date for commencement of Nigerian Air is highly insulting. So Nigeria does not have confidence in its personnel.

Ethiopia talking for Nigeria. Politics is profiting Nigeria?

