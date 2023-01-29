Reactions As CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Announces The Extension Of Old Naira Notes Deadline

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a 10-day extension of the deadline for the use of old naira notes across Nigeria. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele who spoke to journalists Sunday morning, said he had the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the extension. Mr Emefiele spoke in Daura, Katsina State, after a meeting with the president who is in his home state for official duties. Godwin Emefiele said, “The new deadline is now 10 February instead of the former 31st January deadline.”

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

I told people not to worry about this deadline. Same thing I told them during NIN registration deadline. We saw how it was postponed thrice. We Nigerians we are strong headed people. If they didn’t act this way, the average Nigerian man would not shake body. Even that on the 10th will be shifted further. That is the only trick to get strong headed Nigerians to respond to the directives.

The old currency won’t be changed, the attempt is to bully politicians into panic deposition of their out of banks notes and once they recuperate 90% of the hidden notes they will be okay.

There’s enough new notes in the banks but the banks are selling it to politicians. If everyone call out the banks for their inhuman deeds, they will sit up.

Extension alone will not be effective unless the CBN provide adequate new notes in circulation and ensure other banks stopped emitting old notes.

Mr. governor I thought you said no going back that the deadline remains 31st Jan. Why the 10 days extension? Don’t spoil the good thing you have started. We don’t need more extension biko.

Not just extending the date, CBN should print more of the new naira notes and disburse it to commercial banks, so that we can have it in circulation.

