Reactions As Caicedo’s Photo With His Mother Before And After Signing For Chelsea Surfaces.

Few moments ago, Moises Caicedo signed an eight years contract with Chelsea Football Club for a British record fee of £115M, and a lot of reactions were sparked after his Before and After Photos surfaced on social media.

Popular sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano shared photos of Moises Caicedo with his mother before and after signing for Chelsea, and it sparked many reactions as well. See the photos that were shared by Fabrizio below.

Before Signing.

After Signing.

It seems that Caicedo and his mother have both been in support of Chelsea since 2021, and they both decided to remake the photo they took few years ago, and this has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Checkout how some fans and viewers reacted to the photos ok social media below.

What do you have to say about this Chelsea fans? You can freely drop your comments in the comment section below.

