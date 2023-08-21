Reactions as Caicedo releases a statement on Instagram after making his PL debut for Chelsea

Moises Caicedo has stated that it wasn’t the debut he expected but he is happy to get his first miniutes for the Blues. The former Brighton midfielder posted this statement on his Instagram account and it has generated a lot of reactions from fans.

According to him

“It wasn’t the debut that I expected but I’m happy to get my first minutes with this big club. We’llkeep working hard to put this team where it deserves. Thanks to the fans who are supporting me”

See Reactions Below;

Caicedo made his debut for Mauricio Pochettino’s side against West Ham United yesterday. He was brought in while the team were losing 1-2 to the Hammers and he conceded a late penalty after bringing down Emerson in the box which led to another goal from Lucas Paqueta from the penalty spot.

The 21-year-old who joined Chelsea for a record fee failed to make an impact despite the fact that David Moyes’ side were down to 10-men will be hoping to make amends when the Blues face Luton Town on Friday.

BSfutbol (

)