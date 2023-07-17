Reactions As Bwala Says His Northern Brothers In APC Stopped Talking To Him Because He Left The APC

The former spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has stated that his Northern Brothers in the ruling All Progressives Congress stopped talking to him because he left the party.

Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party stated this today on his verified Twitter page.

Recall that Daniel Bwala left the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party after the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu picked a fellow Muslim, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima as his running mate.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Daniel Bwala said; “During the heated campaign period, on one of my trips, I came back to NIgeria in the same flight with Gov. El-Rufai and Femi Gbajabiamila. I sat opposite El-rufai in the bussiness class and apart from the first hello, hi we had at heathrow; no word till we arrived Abuja; But Femi even as Speaker of the HoR and I were chatting until he was led out of the airport at a privilege exit point.”

He stated further; “But my Northern brothers in APC stopped talking to me because i left APC and one of them refused to pay me my legal fees. There are few of my northern brothers though that are exceptionally good and still keep in touch. May God help us to see politics and practice it as politics and not war, because power is truly transient”

The recent post by Daniel Bwala on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Daniel Bwala Verified Twitter Page

Penkelemesi (

)