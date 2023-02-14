NEWS

Reactions As Bukola Saraki Was Pictured Together With His Wife, Toyin As They Celebrate Valentine

A Former executive Governor of Kwara State, Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki has shared a lovely photo of himself and his wife, Toyin Saraki as they celebrate Valentine’s day today.

St. Valentine’s day is celebrated yearly on the 14th of February. It is a day dedicated for people to celebrate their loved ones, families and well-wishers.

Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President in a short tweet on his verified Twitter account said; “Happy Valentine’s Day my darling wife, @ToyinSaraki.”

The recent post by the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

