Reactions As Bukola Saraki Was Pictured Together With His Wife, Toyin As They Celebrate Valentine
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
A Former executive Governor of Kwara State, Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki has shared a lovely photo of himself and his wife, Toyin Saraki as they celebrate Valentine’s day today.
( Photo Credit – Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki Verified Twitter Page )
St. Valentine’s day is celebrated yearly on the 14th of February. It is a day dedicated for people to celebrate their loved ones, families and well-wishers.
( Photo Credit – Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki Verified Twitter Page )
Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President in a short tweet on his verified Twitter account said; “Happy Valentine’s Day my darling wife, @ToyinSaraki.”
(Photo Credit – Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki Verified Twitter Page)
The recent post by the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.
Source – Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki Verified Twitter Page
Penkelemesi (
)