Reactions as Buhari’s aide shares a picture of Ex-Gov, El- Nasir Rufai chilling in Beirut, Lebanon

Bashir Ahmad, a digital media aide to Muhammadu Buhari has shared a picture of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai relaxing in Beirut, Lebanon.

“Chilling in Beirut”, Bahir Ahmad revealed after the Kaduna state governor was unable to make it to the approved list of serial appointees following Controversies associated with his past statements.

Nasir Elrufai was the governor of Kaduna state and his political and religious views have come under wide range criticism by Nigerians who the DSS explained were uncomfortable with his appointment as a minister.

The drama however unfolded as the Ex-Governor of Kaduna state willingly made a replacement for himself sighting his dedication to peace and the constitutional duty of the country.

The Nigerian Department of State Service disclosed that they got the highest petition concerning the appointment of Elrufai and his past controversial statements which did not sit well with some people in the country.

