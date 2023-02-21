Reactions As Buhari Suffered ‘Gaffe’ While Calling The Name Of Sanwo-Olu At APC Lagos Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate and former Governor of Lagos State, held his grand finale campaign rally at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State, on Tuesday. Thousands of supporters of Bola Ahmed and the APC came out to show their support for him.

The presidential campaign council, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, also included the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, all APC governors, members of the National Assembly and other prominent leaders.

During his speech, President Buhari urged Nigerians to vote for Bola Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria and for Sanwo-Olu for his second tenure as the governor of Lagos State. However, the President mistakenly pronounced the name of the Lagos governor as “Sam Olu” instead of “Sanwo-Olu.”

The President’s endorsement of Bola Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria comes ahead of the 2023 general election, and the APC hopes to retain power. However, the mispronunciation of the Lagos governor’s name has sparked reactions on social media, with many criticizing the President for the error.

See Reaction Below

https://twitter.com/muchtalksblog1/status/1628065967807897602?s=20

