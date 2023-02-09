Reactions As Buhari Raises Tinubu’s Hand During The APC Presidential Campaign In Sokoto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu may have yet again proven to his supporters the support which the president, Muhammadu Buhari is giving to him ahead of the presidential election.

According to Festus Keyamo, a spokesperson for the APC PCC shared a moment a smiling president Muhammadu Buhari raised the hand of their party’s presidential candidate amidst supporters during their campaign in Sokoto state.

However, some have reacted to such a development, where one particular user pointed out that election are not won by the mere raising of hands from a sitting president.

Also, there were some who expressed their opinion of how deserving Tinubu should get the support of the president, where a user stressed that the former Lagos state governor has worked tirelessly and deserves to cement his legacy as a president.

Some others were of the opinion that the decision will be made on the day where electorates will come out to vote.

One will not be wrong to say that some have expressed worry over the president not supporting the candidacy of Bola Tinubu, and this is despite the emphasis made by the presidency in standing by their candidate.

What's your opinion about this? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

