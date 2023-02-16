This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Buhari Extends Use Of Old 200Naira, Insists Old 500 And 1000Naira Remains Illegal Tender

The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari may have, on his part, ensured to placate the current dilemma Nigerians may have been following the old currency deadline, where he extended the use of only the old 200 Naira currency till 10th April, 2023.

Muhammadu Buhari who addressed Nigerians on Thursday noted that despite such, he insists on the fact that the old 500 and 1,000 Naira notes will still remain not legal tender, and should be carried to the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN.

This development has so far generated mixed reactions from people on the social media space, where one user who expressed happiness in the development noted that Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for doing these acts in his final days in office, opining that all these is to ensure a smooth election without buying of votes.

While there were some who delighted in such a development, others frowned at such, where one user pointed out that it was done in a wrong manner and it is affecting the citizens, even if it had good intentions.

One will not be wrong to say that many had expressed frustration over the current state of the CBN policy, and had so far caused various unfortunate actions like protests and destruction of properties, especially banks.

Below are photos of some of the reactions. What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: TaurusBaby (via 50minds

News )

