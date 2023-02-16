This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Buhari Extends Use Of Old 200Naira, Insists Old 500 & 1000 Naira Remains Illegal Tender

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari may have made sure, for his part, to allay the current dilemma that Nigerians may have followed the previous currency deadline, where he extended the use of only the old 200 Naira note until April 10, 2023.

Muhammadu Buhari, who addressed Nigerians on Thursday, said that despite this, he insists that the old 500 and 1,000 Naira notes will remain illegal tender and should be taken to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. So far, this development has generated mixed reactions from people in the social media space where one user who expressed happiness at the development noted that Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for doing these acts in his final days in office, stating that all of this is to ensure a fair election without vote buying.

While there were some who reveled in such a development, others frowned, where one user pointed out that it was done the wrong way and is harming citizens, even though he meant it well. It will not be wrong to say that many have expressed their frustration with the current state of CBN policy and it has thus far caused various unfortunate actions such as protests and destruction of property, especially banks.

