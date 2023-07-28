Reactions As Brighton Rejects Chelsea’s New £80M Bid For Caicedo

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brighton has rejected Chelsea’s increased offer of £80 million for Moises Caicedo.

Last week, the Blues made a £70 million proposal for the Ecuador International, which the Seagulls rejected in seconds.

But the west Londoners remain keen to sign the 21-year-old, with Mauricio Pochettino a huge fan of the midfielder.

Their current £80 million bid, however, falls short of Brighton’s asking price.

Caicedo is said to have already agreed personal terms with the Stamford Bridge club, preferring a move to Chelsea over other options.

As expected, this development elicited reactions on Twitter, as it was shared by Fabrizio Romano on his official handle.

A Twitter user identified as OddBod said, “That’s a huge fee to turn down. Brighton is playing hardball.”

The New York Clue said, “Balls on Brighton, though. They know Chelsea will bite sooner or later. long-term contract as well, so no worries whatsoever.”

EnzoSZN said, “£80 million is more than fair. Time to look elsewhere.”

Abz said, “It’s clear to see how much Brighton wants for him. We need to stop wasting time with these pointless bids. We have spent too much time on this to be doing this.”

Chels HQ said, “It’s getting annoying now; we have to stop putting all our eggs in one basket while other clubs are snapping up midfielders left, right, and centre.”

