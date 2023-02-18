NEWS

Reactions As Borno Youths Join OBI-DATTI 100Million March Amid Tinubu’s Rally In The State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite having campaigned in the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, for his presidential campaign rally, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has continued to go on visitation and meetings as well as their 100 Million Man March going on in some states across the country.

With that, videos and pictures have surfaced online. Among the video which surfaced online from the March showed Borno youths while along the road in tricycle, some in cars shouting “OBI-DATTI”. 

Checkout some images from the video screenshot below.

This is coming the same day the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also having his rally at Borno with his running mate, Kashim Shettima. 

In a place that is projected to be the stronghold of the APC, especially as Shettima is from Borno, here’s people’s reaction to the video below.

Watch the video here and drop your comments below.

TeamAnonymous (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023 Presidency: Why Prominent Igbos Didn’t Come Out To Endorse Obi Publicly – Chief Emeka Diwe

5 mins ago

Naira Swap: There’s No Shame In Reversing Your Policy, It Has Turned Nigerians To Beggars –Akeredolu

6 mins ago

I Respect El-Rufai A Lot, But Since He Became Governor, He Has Changed From Being A Good Man—Momodu

13 mins ago

2023: Pictures From Obidients Million-Man-March For Peter Obi In Ibadan

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button