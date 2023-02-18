Reactions As Borno Youths Join OBI-DATTI 100Million March Amid Tinubu’s Rally In The State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite having campaigned in the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, for his presidential campaign rally, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has continued to go on visitation and meetings as well as their 100 Million Man March going on in some states across the country.

With that, videos and pictures have surfaced online. Among the video which surfaced online from the March showed Borno youths while along the road in tricycle, some in cars shouting “OBI-DATTI”.

This is coming the same day the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also having his rally at Borno with his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

In a place that is projected to be the stronghold of the APC, especially as Shettima is from Borno, here’s people’s reaction to the video below.

