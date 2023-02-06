Reactions As Bola Tinubu Vows to Tackle Terrorism and Promote Unity in Katsina Visit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigeria’s 2023 presidential elections approach, political figures are making their rounds and rallying support from voters. One of these figures is former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Earlier today, Tinubu visited Katsina state, where he made a vow to eliminate terrorism in the country if elected as president. He noted that the safety and security of Nigerian citizens are top priorities and pledged to work towards finding a solution to the terrorism crisis.

In the last few days, the people of Katsina State has suffered so much in the hands of terrorist. Asiwaju Tinubu made the statement as the people of the state mourn over 80 people Killed by civilian.

Tinubu’s visit to Katsina was well received by the locals, who appreciated his efforts to connect with them and listen to their concerns. Many believe that Tinubu’s visit to the state is a sign of his commitment to the development of all regions in Nigeria, not just those in the southern part of the country.

It is worth mentioning that terrorism has been a significant problem in Nigeria, with several regions, including the northeast, suffering from ongoing attacks by Boko Haram and other extremist groups. Tinubu’s vow to tackle this issue, if elected as president, has given hope to many Nigerians who are looking for a leader who can bring peace and stability to the country and as such, different reactions has trailed his statement;

