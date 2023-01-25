Reactions As Blinken Blocks Nigerian Politicians Trying To Disrupt 2023 Election From Entering US

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The secretary of state in the US, Anthony Blinken has announced visa restrictions for some Nigerian politicians to guide against any form of corruption in the coming election

The general election comes up on the 25th of February and Nigerians have been anticipating the big day

The United State in a bid to support the election by ensuring it is free and fair and that the people’s choice emerges as the winner made the decision

According to Blinken, in a post that he shared on his official page on Wednesday, he said the decision is to support Nigerians and also make sure that those trying to undermine and disrupt the election have no hiding place in the US

In his post, he said ” The United States support Nigerian’s aspiration to combat corruption and strengthen Democracy and the rule of law “

