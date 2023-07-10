NEWS

Reactions As Billionaire, Tony Elumelu Meets With Joe Biden, King Charles III For Finance Forum

Billionaire, Tony Elumelu has taken to his verified Instagram page to share adorable photos with US President, Joe Biden and King Charles 111 at the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum in Windsor Castle.

The billionaire linked up with King Charles 111 and the US President, Joe Biden for an Investment forum and had intriguing conversations with them. He was seen shaking hands as they discussed business among other things.

Tony’s caption reads, “With King Charles 111 and President Joe Biden today at Windsor Castle where they conveyed with World leaders for Climate Finance Mobilization Forum”.

These lovely photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent lovely remarks.

Actor, Nosa Rex said, “At this point, you need to share an update. Men dey hail men”.

Media personality, Mr. Jollof said, “Mimiyerijesu of Banking, finance, and hospitality”.

A fan said, “Definitely you are the next Nigerian president. We want you. No questions”.

Another fan said, “This is an example of a man diligent in his business”.

