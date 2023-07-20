Reactions As Bayo Says We are all Jointly Experiencing The Pain in This Season of Fuel Price Hike

Bayo Onanuga, who served as spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign group on February 25, released a tweet on his official Twitter handle asking Nigerians to be patient because the fuel price hike is affecting all and sundry.

The statement that Onanuga released as regards this read, “In this season of high fuel prices, I want to plead with our people to exercise some patience. We are all jointly experiencing the pain. All those intemperate attacks against the new government of President Bola Tinubu should stop.

He continued his statement, saying, “Let’s await the palliatives as his government has promised. Let’s await the palliatives that will flow from each state as more money is channeled to them from the subsidy savings.”

“We cannot go back to the hyper-fraudulent subsidy regime where we were spending more money on petrol than on roads, education, and health. My people, patience, please. I beg you all.”

He concluded by saying that “No country has ever made progress without the people going through some pains. Our country under Tinubu’s watch shall certainly excel”.

