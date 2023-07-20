NEWS

Reactions As Bayo Says We are all Jointly Experiencing The Pain in This Season of Fuel Price Hike

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 341 1 minute read

Bayo Onanuga, who served as spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign group on February 25, released a tweet on his official Twitter handle asking Nigerians to be patient because the fuel price hike is affecting all and sundry.

The statement that Onanuga released as regards this read, “In this season of high fuel prices, I want to plead with our people to exercise some patience. We are all jointly experiencing the pain. All those intemperate attacks against the new government of President Bola Tinubu should stop.

He continued his statement, saying, “Let’s await the palliatives as his government has promised. Let’s await the palliatives that will flow from each state as more money is channeled to them from the subsidy savings.”

“We cannot go back to the hyper-fraudulent subsidy regime where we were spending more money on petrol than on roads, education, and health. My people, patience, please. I beg you all.”

He concluded by saying that “No country has ever made progress without the people going through some pains. Our country under Tinubu’s watch shall certainly excel”.

The following are some of the screenshot reactions that followed the statement by Mr. Bayo.

Dear esteemed readers, please share with you and your views below.

Sportwriter1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Poverty Not Responsible for Insecurity in North, HURIWA Replies Shettima; Supreme Court: Alleged Phone Conversation Between CJN, Tinubu False

6 mins ago

EPL: Why Man United will not secure a top four finish next season

7 mins ago

CHE 5-0 WRE: 3 Best and 3 Worst players as Chelsea secured remarkable win in Pochettino’s 1st game

17 mins ago

Tinubu, APC governors trying to reduce hardships caused by petrol price hike: Uzodimma

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button