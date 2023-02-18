Reactions As Bayo Onanuga Shares A Video Of Tinubu Campaigning For Buhari; Says It’s Pay Back Time

A few days before the February 25 presidential election, Bayo Onanuga, a member of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, has stirred reactions on social media.

Mr. Bayo Onanuga shared a video of Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta in 2014 in his official Twitter account with the caption, “It should be payback time from Buhari.” Mr. Onanuga was of the opinion that since Tinubu campaigned vigorously for Buhari back then, Buhari should do the same for the former governor of Lagos State.

Bayo Onanuga, upon sharing the video on Twitter, said, “Tinubu then in 2014/2015 campaigning vigorously for Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta. It should be payback time, I believe”

As expected, Bayo Onanuga’s view elicited mixed reactions from his followers. Some asked if Nigeria has turned into a family affair where one will be required to reward someone for his deed in the past, while some questioned if Mr. Onanuga is blind not to see that Buhari is already campaigning for Tinubu.

Some of his followers’ reactions:

