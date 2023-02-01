This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Bayo Onanuga Goes Wrong While Trying To Fact-check Peter Obi’s Claim

Several reactions have surfaced after Tinubu’s Aide, Bayo Onanuga tried to Fact-checked one of the claims of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi in the past

Onanuga had picked an old video of Peter obi before the 2019 presidential election where he spoke about how age shouldn’t deprive one of performing in government

While Peter Obi was trying to buttress his point during the interview which was carried out in 2018, a year before the 2019 general election, he spoke about the sitting governor of California then who was about 80 years and was considered one of the best-performing governors In the US during the time

Read what he said in the video then

” Issue of Governance today has nothing to do with age. The best state today in America performing very well is California and the governor of California is about 80yrs old. So it has nothing to do with age. The best Economy that is doing well in the world today, none of its leaders are below 65. If they are saying not too young to rule so you must tell them what you did when you started. I was young when I became a governor too”

Reacting to the video in 2023, Onanuga said Peter obi was wrong. He said they have Fact-checked him and the governor is 55

In other words, Onanuga thought obi was referring to the recent governor, Gavin Newsom whereas the video was made in 2018 and the governor he was referring to was Jerry brown

Below is a Google Result confirming obi was right

Check out a few reactions below

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Bayo #Onanuga #Wrong #Factcheck #Peter #Obis #ClaimReactions As Bayo Onanuga Goes Wrong While Trying To Fact-check Peter Obi’s Claim Publish on 2023-02-01 12:10:32