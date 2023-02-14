This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Bayo Onanuga Claimed That President Muhammadu Buhari Said Tinubu Will Be His Successor.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian journalist, co-founder of TheNews Magazine, and former appointed managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga while sharing via his official Twitter page has stirred lots of reactions after he claimed that the President, Muhammadu Buhari said that the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu will be his successor.

As we all know that the former Senator who represented the good people of Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Tinubu has been considered as one of the strongest Presidential candidates contesting for the 2023 Presidential election.

However, ahead of the 2023 election, the President, Muhammadu Buhari has noted that he will not interfere with the election, urging Nigerians to vote for their preferred candidate regardless of his political party.

However, according to the active member of the Tinubu/Shattima Presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, he claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Bola Tinubu will be his successor.

Bayo Onanuga made this statement while sharing photos of Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the current governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma during the APC Presidential campaign rally in Owerri.

This particular statement made by Bayo Onanuga has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts.

