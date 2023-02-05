Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Uses A Photo Of Peter Obi Praying To Say Tinubu Would Be Next President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the much expected presidential election in February which one of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi or any other person would become Nigeria’s next president, Nigerians online continue to express their view on who is best view to become the next president.

With that, mixed reactions have trailed the new post of one of Presidential Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad after taking to his verified Twitter handle sharing a picture of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi praying and using the context of the picture in his tweet to say the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu would become the next president. Bashir Ahmad tweets reads;

May Almighty Allah accept your prayers to give us Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our next President, Peter. Ameeen!

After sharing the tweet, here’s how reactions that trialed it below.

