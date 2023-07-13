Reactions as Bashir Ahmad shares video of Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on the street of Daura.
Digital Communication aide to Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing a short video of the former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on the street of Daura on Wednesday evening.
Sharing the video of former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari taking a walk on the street of Daura on Wednesday evening, Bashir Ahmad tweeted: “The street of Daura couldn’t believe it. A video of former President Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on Wednesday evening in his hometown, Daura. A leader at absolute peace with his people.”
This tweet from Bashir Ahmad sharing a short video of Nigerian former President, Muhammadu Buhari taking a walk in a street in his hometown, Daura has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have described power as transient, while some commended Buhari, calling him a leader with absolute peace with his people.
Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:
Drop your take on this.
Gwin4real (
)