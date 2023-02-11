Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Shares Photos Of Peter Obi & Tinubu’s Rallies In Lagos State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the ruling APC, Bashir Ahmad has stirred mixed reactions on social media after he shared comparative photos of Peter Obi and Tinubu’s rallies in Lagos.

Sharing the photos, Bashir Ahmad accompanied it with the caption “Lagos for Tinubu vs Lagos for Labour Party”

Check out his post

His post was met with a lot of reactions as some social media users explained why it seemed like Tinubu had a bigger crowd. Some pointed that the two photos were taken at different angles.

Check out screenshots of some of the reactions below

Tinubu is one of the presidential candidates that is known for pulling large crowds as compared to the Labour Party candidate which is relatively a new party. The election which is coming up in a matter of weeks would be the final decider on who actually had the support of the people and who did not. Although crowds that attend a rally can be used to determine how popular a candidate is, it is not the ultimate metric as someone can attend a rally for a particular candidate and vote for someone else on election day.

What do you think? Please kindly share and comment

Vokally (

)