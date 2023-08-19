NEWS

Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Shares Map Of Nigeria’s Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline That Will Pass Niger & Algeria

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read

There have been several reactions after Bashir Ahmad, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC and and aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari, shared a map Of Nigeria’s Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline that will pass through Nigeria, Niger and Algeria

The All Progressive Congress chieftain, in a post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Saturday said that the map has a total length of about 4, 128 Kilo metres of which 1,037 kilometers will pass through Nigeria

According to the post that Bashir Ahmad shared on his page, he said that 841 kilometers will also pass through Niger Republic and roughly 2,310 km will pass through Algeria

Kindly checkout the picture of the map below

After sharing the map, he concluded that Niger Republic having a stabled economy will help to develop Nigeria’s economy

However, several reactions have surfaced after he made the post

Kindly read a few out the reactions below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nigeria May Not Survive 2035, Primate Ayodele Warns; Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative

10 mins ago

Elegant And Alluring Dress Styles Ladies Can Add To Their Wardrobe

22 mins ago

Todays Headlines: I Back Tinubu To Fix Nigeria– Yul Edochie; Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan Named Peace Icons In Africa

33 mins ago

ECOWAS Defence Chiefs Set Date For Military Intervention In Niger Republic

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button