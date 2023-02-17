NEWS

Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Shares A Photo Of Buhari’s Wife As He Wishes Her A Happy Birthday

Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Shares A Photo Of Buhari's Wife As He Wishes Her A Happy Birthday

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has generated reactions on social media after he shared a photo of the first Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari while wishing her a happy birthday.

The presidential aide while sharing the photo on his official twitter page said “Happy birthday to our First Lady, Her Excellency (Dr) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari”.

Check out his post

Bashir’s post generated a lot of reactions as Nigerians took to the comment section to wish the first Lady a happy birthday. Some equally noted that this would be her last birthday as a first Lady.

Check out screenshots of some of the reactions below

Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigeria’s president is celebrating her 52nd birthday anniversary today and she’s been getting a lot of of birthday messages from all and sundry. Aside from being the wife of president, Aisha Buhari has also made a lot of impact on the Nigerian society, especially the empowerment of women and youths.

