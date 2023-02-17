Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Shares A Photo Of Buhari’s Wife As He Wishes Her A Happy Birthday

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has generated reactions on social media after he shared a photo of the first Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari while wishing her a happy birthday.

The presidential aide while sharing the photo on his official twitter page said “Happy birthday to our First Lady, Her Excellency (Dr) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari”.

Bashir’s post generated a lot of reactions as Nigerians took to the comment section to wish the first Lady a happy birthday. Some equally noted that this would be her last birthday as a first Lady.

Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigeria’s president is celebrating her 52nd birthday anniversary today and she’s been getting a lot of of birthday messages from all and sundry. Aside from being the wife of president, Aisha Buhari has also made a lot of impact on the Nigerian society, especially the empowerment of women and youths.

