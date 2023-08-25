Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Says It Will Benefit Kwankwaso More To Align With BAT Rather Than Obi & Atiku
There have been several reactions after Bashir Ahmad, an All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain said that it will be of great benefit to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to align with president Bola Ahmed Tinubu rather than the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and the peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
The APC chieftain, made the statement in a latest post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Friday
His post is coming following the report that surfaced online a few days ago about a possible alliance between the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar
Bashir Ahmad said that it is more politically advantageous for the former governor of Kano state to be on the side of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu rather than Atiku and Peter Obi
See his post here
Read some comments from social media users below
Finesthandwriting (
)