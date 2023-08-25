Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Says It Will Benefit Kwankwaso More To Align With BAT Rather Than Obi & Atiku

There have been several reactions after Bashir Ahmad, an All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain said that it will be of great benefit to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to align with president Bola Ahmed Tinubu rather than the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and the peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

The APC chieftain, made the statement in a latest post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Friday

His post is coming following the report that surfaced online a few days ago about a possible alliance between the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar

Bashir Ahmad said that it is more politically advantageous for the former governor of Kano state to be on the side of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu rather than Atiku and Peter Obi

See his post here

Read some comments from social media users below

Finesthandwriting (

)