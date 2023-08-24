Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Reveals Tinubu Has Approved Islamic Leaders To Visit Niger For Dialogue

Bashir Ahmad, the popular social media influencer, and former media Aide to former President president Muhammadu Buhari has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page to give an update about what Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu has done to resolve the current issue in the Niger Republic. However, he posted on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to react after President Bola Tinubu approved the delegation of Islamic leaders to Niger to return to Niger for another round of dialogue with the military.

While reacting to the news, he wrote: “As approved by President Tinubu, the delegation of Islamic leaders to Niger Republic will return to Niger Republic for another round of dialogue with the military junta led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani. Dialogues prevail! “

In Addition, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

