Reactions as Bashir Ahmad Reacts After Appeal Court Confirms Lamidi Apapa as Authentic LP Chairman

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad, sparked a buzz on social media when he turned to his official online platform to address a current trending topic in Nigeria. However, his remarks were shared on his official X account, formerly recognized as Twitter. This came as a response to the Court of Appeal’s endorsement of Lamidi Apampa as the legitimate chairman of the Labour Party.

Notably, a few months prior, Lamidi Apampa encountered an unfavorable incident. Members of the Labour Party had forcibly removed him from the court premises, denying him a prominent seat. This act was prompted by his lack of acknowledgment as the true chairman of the party.

In a significant show of support, Bashir Ahmad asserted that Lamidi Apapa was deserving of his role as the chairman of the Labour Party. Through his official social media channel, Ahmad extended his congratulations to Lamidi Apampa for his Court of Appeal victory. Ahmad’s statement read: “Congratulations to Comrade Lamidi Apampa on a well-deserved victory at the Court of Appeal, confirming his position as the authentic chairman of the opposition party, the Labour Party.”

Furthermore, Ahmad’s social media post incited a variety of responses from diverse users across the platform.

Numerous Nigerians expressed their opinions and reactions to his message, creating a dynamic exchange of viewpoints.

