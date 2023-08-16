Reactions as Australia women came together to form love shape after their WWC elimination to England

The Lionesses of England made more history at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament on Wednesday after beating Co-host nation, Australia 3-1 in the Semifinals at the ANZ Stadium to reach its first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

England women had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the defending European Champions, made no mistake on Wednesday at the ANZ Stadium to reach the finals, courtesy of goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

However, after crashing out from the tournament on Wednesday at Sydney in Australia on Wednesday, Australia women all came together to form a love shape on the pitch.

Seeing the Australia women come together to form a love shape after the FIFA Women’s World Cup exit on Wednesday, football fans have taken to social media to react, as some have described it as absolutely amazing, while some have commended them.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

It was the first time ever that Australia reached a FIFA World Cup Semifinal in men’s or Women’s competition and were so close in making history but were denied by England women who defeated them 3-1 on their home soil.

