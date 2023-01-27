NEWS

Reactions As Atiku Shares Photos Of Himself And His First Wife, Titilayo During A Rally In Ebonyi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Nigerians have begun to react as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar shares photos of himself and his wife, Titilayo Atiku.

( Photo Credit – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Twitter Page )

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain was in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital yesterday in continuation of his presidential campaign rally ahead of next month’s election.

( Photo Credit – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Twitter Page )

Titilayo has been supporting the presidential aspiration of the former Vice President since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

( Photo Credit – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Facebook Page )

The recent photo of Atiku Abubakar and his wife which was shared on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers.

Source – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Naja’atu Travelled To England To Beg Asiwaju To Rewrite Her Position As Deputy Director – Ajiboye

8 seconds ago

APC Northern Governors Are Not Part Of The People Working Against Tinubu’s Candidacy – Governor Sule

9 mins ago

How My Husband Was Chopped Into Pieces And Burnt Alive – Naja’atu Muhammad

17 mins ago

Elections: Recruit ad hoc security personnel, Imumolen urges FG

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button