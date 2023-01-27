Reactions As Atiku Shares Photos Of Himself And His First Wife, Titilayo During A Rally In Ebonyi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Nigerians have begun to react as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar shares photos of himself and his wife, Titilayo Atiku.

( Photo Credit – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Twitter Page )

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain was in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital yesterday in continuation of his presidential campaign rally ahead of next month’s election.

( Photo Credit – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Twitter Page )

Titilayo has been supporting the presidential aspiration of the former Vice President since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

( Photo Credit – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Facebook Page )

The recent photo of Atiku Abubakar and his wife which was shared on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers.

Source – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (

)