Reactions As Atedo Peterside Says #AllEyesOnJudiciary Is Slogan That Shouldn’t Offend A Right Thinking Person

The founder of Anap foundation and Anap jet, Atedo Peterside has reacted after the viral billboard with the inscription which says “All Eyes On The Judiciary” was pulled down

Recall that the billboard was removed some days ago and the action led into mixed reactions

After the removal of the billboard, there have been different takes from alot people. However, Atedo Peterside has now condemned the pulling down of the billboard

Reacting through a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, Atedo said that a right thinking person will never think of removing a billboard with a slogan which says “All Eyes On The Judiciary”

He saId if it was “Let Us Turn Our Noses Up At The Judiciary” it is understandable but “All Eyes On The Judiciary” shouldn’t get a right thinking person angry In a civilized society

