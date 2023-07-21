Reactions as Atalanta Manager, Gasperini places 100 million euros on Man United target, Hojlund

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Atalanta Manager, Gasperini has publicly stepped out to name the price tag for Manchester United target, Rasmus Hojlund.

In a post shared on his Official Facebook page today being Thursday the 20th day of July, 2023 Fabrizio Romano reported that Atalanta Manager, Gasperini revealed during a recent interview that he don’t know whether Rasmus Hojlund will stay with them or leave this summer but he hopes the club sell him for either 80, 90 or 100 million euros. Gasperini further went ahead to label the Denmark international as one of the best emerging talent in Europe.

“In his Words”

“I don’t know whether he will stay or leave but I hope the club will value Hojlund around 80, 90 or 100 million euros. Rasmus is one of the best, if not the best emerging young talent in Europe as a striker”, The Atalanta Manager reportedly said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that Premier League Giant, Manchester United have been linked with Hojlund for the past couple of weeks and according to reports, the Red Devil’s are now planning on making their first bid for him after completing the signing of Andre Onana.

Rasmus Hojlund is considered as one of the finest talent in world football known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills and breathtaking goals, he’s currently Erik Ten Hag’s first choice in the number 9 position and we are looking forward to seeing how everything plays out. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

