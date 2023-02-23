NEWS

Reactions as Asiwaju Tinubu releases new video 2 days to the presidential election (Video)

APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has launched a new video that he posted on his official Twitter account on Thursday, February twenty third. The former Lagos nation governor released a video two days earlier than his presidential election to are seeking for the assist of Nigerians in the imminent election. In the video, Tinubu delivered himself as his APC presidential candidate.

Pay attention to him My call is Bora Ahmad Tinub and I am a presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress. I would love to apply this medium to for my part thank you and ask for your aid and prayers for the upcoming elections, that are critical for our democracy and our development as a country. ”

Tinubu’s video elicited mixed reactions from APC supporters and competition events. One media person wrote, “Good morning. You most effective have about 48 hours to decide what your four/eight year antique will seem like. Do not vote for tribalism or faith. Match your abilities along with your character. What can you are saying about it? Leave your contribution within the feedback phase beneath. 

