Arsenal hosted Manchester United in a very heated Premier League fixture. Marcus Rashford scored a stunning goal early in the first half, but Arsenal responded almost immediately with a goal from Martin Odegaard the next minute. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw, with no team having the upper hand.

2 minutes to the end of the second 45 minutes, Garnacho scored a winning goal to put Manchester United ahead but the goal was ruled out due to his offside position. In the 6th minute of injury time, Declan Rice scored a half volley to put Arsenal ahead, and Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead 4 minutes later.

Arsenal fans were spotted leaving the stadium right before Declan Rice scored the winning goal of the game. They were leaving because they were upset at Arsenal’s inability to win the game. However, Declan Rice, who was signed from West Ham turned the game around in their favour.

These were some comments trailing the post:

