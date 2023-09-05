Reactions As Area Boy Storm Street After Lagos Task Force Reportedly Killed Someone in Mile 2

A video is currently trending on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video, area boys captured on the street, burning tyre after Lagos Task Force reportedly killed someone at Mile 2, Lagos State.

A random X user tweeted that; Avoid Mile 2, Task Force just killed someone a few hours ago, and the whole area is blocked.

In one of the videos trending. A random X user captured the scenes with his phone and did a voiceover to report what happened.

He said: ” I am currently at mile 2, Task Force has killed somebody at Mile 2, Please If you are on your way to Mile 2 area, don’t pass through the place right now. The area boys have shut down the place.”

Also, LASTMA has posted to warn Lagosians from passing through Mile 2 until calm is restored:

Be advised, due to Civil Unrest at Mile 2, motorists and pedestrians alike are advised to avoid the Mile 2 area until calm is restored.

See pictures from the event below:

However, the post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

What is your opinion on this matter? You are free to drop comments in the box below and share the post for others to read.

You can watch the video on Twitter

Number_One (

)