Reactions As Apostle Johnson Suleman Drops New Prophecies To Nigerians

The President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed new prophecies to Nigerians for the new week and stated that this week will be a week of grace.

Apostle Johnson Suleman tweeted, “They looked at him and were lightened, and their faces were not ashamed. (psalms 34.5) This week as you look into God, you will not be ashamed. He will give grace unto you and yours in Jesus’ name.”

Most times, when a prophetic declaration like this comes out from Apostle Johnson Suleman, it’s essential for all believers to claim the prophecies with faith.

However, some other Twitter users have taken to their respective social media handles to react to the prophecies shared by the Apostle. See some of their reactions below. 

Dear esteemed readers, if you believe in some of the prophecies shared by Apostle Johnson Suleman, kindly say a big Amen in the comments box below.

