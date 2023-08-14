NEWS

Reactions As APC Secretary Says Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory Are ‘Terribly Hopeless’

The 2023 presidential election that made Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has long been contested in court by top politicians and many top political parties since the announcement of the former Lagos Governor as the president. Recently, As per Channels Television on Sunday, August 13, 2023, All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru said that petitions against Tinubu’s victory are ‘terribly hopeless’. 

When asked during a live appearance on Channels Television whether the Senator should respond to the speculation that the APC is gearing up for a rerun election, Basiru began by saying he was not supposed to make comments on a matter that is sub judice.

He went on to further say that, “From my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless, and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing them.

As regards this subject matter, the politician concluded by saying that “they are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless.”

The following are some of the screenshot reactions to Basiru’s statement.

