Reactions As APC Chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode Calls For Emefiele’s Arrest Over Naira Scarcity

As the nation continues to groan over the scarcity of cash occasioned by the controversial new naira monetary policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reactions have begun trailing a most recent social media post made by former ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) in which he called for the arrest of the governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle several hours ago, FFK, who is the Directorate of New Media Projects in the APC Presidential Campaign Council, accused Emefiele of intending to hoard the new naira notes until the month of March, alleging that the embattled CBN governor was in cahoots with some persons whose aim is to scuttle the upcoming elections. Going further, the former ation minister called for Emefiele’s arrest and detention.

Check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

As expected, the tweet from Femi Fani-Kayode’s remarks has opened a floodgate of reactions from Nigerians on Twitter as many took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Quite interestingly, most people criticized the APC chieftain’s call for Emefiele’s arrest, arguing that the policy will help curb the menace of vote buying. A few other persons urged FFK to direct his criticism to President Buhari under whose directives the CBN governor operates.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

